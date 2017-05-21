Food and shelter

Concern turned to relief last week when residents of Block E in Greenecourt learned that their meal service will continue without interruption. There had been two weeks of uncertainty about the program’s future after residents received a letter announcing plans to close down the popular service due to excessive costs. Residents met to consider their options, and then presented their case to Greenecourt’s governing board. Board and tenants agreed to work together to possibly extend the meals program under a tenants’-run program.

At 139 units, Greenecourt on Ocean Avenue in Sechelt is the largest seniors housing complex on the Sunshine Coast. Developed in stages by the Sunshine Coast Lions Housing Society, a non-profit, it provides subsidized independent housing to low income seniors and persons with disabilities.

The addition of 65 new apartments in the Jack Nelson building in 2012 scarcely put a dent in the waiting list, which now sits at around 100 qualified applicants. Heeding the call, the Sunshine Coast Lions Housing Society have reactivated their building committee and are currently deep in talks with BC Housing and others for funding to construct Greenecourt’s final phase.

Sue Jackel, Sechelt