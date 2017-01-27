Food bank and London Drugs connection

For St. Bart’s Food Bank Coordinator Janet Genders, this story starts four years ago when Warren Jones dropped by to rent the church hall for a meeting. He happened to arrive on food bank day and, struck by the visible need, told Genders that he would find a way to help.

Jones, who was the Manager of London Drugs in Gibsons, returned several months later, having thoroughly researched the legal issues involved in donating goods and cleared his plans with senior management. He told the food bank that he could donate items that were slightly damaged, approaching their sell-by date, or where the manufacturer was changing packaging.

“There’s billions of dollars of product tossed away by retailers every year,” said Jones, who retired two years ago and now volunteers in the community. “We were very fortunate that London Drugs worked with their suppliers to allow us to make the donations, with some restrictions. The company hated seeing the stuff go into the garbage also.”

Jones also did his due diligence on the charity. “I looked around at different places where we could donate this product to. I had to make sure it was going to the right people,” he said. “Working with Janet you knew right away it was going to be successful as a partnership for many years.”

Current Store Manager, Chris Odgaard, now runs the program. Each week his staff do an inspection for damaged and outdated goods, pull the merchandise, and then bag it for donation. The Telus Ambassadors, who support the Food Bank with transportation, pick up the donations in their van.

“It makes our food bank just a little bit different,” said Genders, explaining that they are able to provide little extras such as candy left over from Halloween or Christmas, and toiletries. “If you can’t afford a loaf of bread, you probably won’t be buying toothpaste.”

Food Bank volunteers are eager to heap praise on the London Drugs donations, which they describe as “amazing.” The program is equally popular with store staff. This year they even held a fifty-fifty draw at their Christmas party, and donated the cash to the Food Bank.

St. Bart’s Food Bank started in 2010. They distribute food monthly to 80 families (roughly 140 people). Unlike other local food banks, they don’t require proof of income, only a BC Care Card, because they do not want to create barriers for people who need help.

“The reason we came into being is because people had gone to other food banks and been asked to provide bank statements when they didn’t even have a bank account,” said Genders. “We felt that we had to do something.”

The St. Bart’s Food Bank is not funded by any level of government, or by Food Banks Canada, which only recognizes one registered food bank per municipality. They receive generous donations from individual members of the community and organization such as SuperValu, IGA, the Gibsons Legion, the Telus Ambassadors, and the Landing Clothing Company.

“Unfortunately the need has been increasing steadily,” said Genders. “But we have never turned anyone away.”

The other food banks on the coast are Pender Harbour (operated by the Pender Harbour Community Church), the Sunshine Coast Food Bank in Sechelt, and the Salvation Army Harvest of Hope in Gibsons. Donna McMahon