The foolish fun of running a half marathon on Sunday morning April 8 began on Park Rd. in Gibsons, and ended 21 kilometres later at Mission Point Park in Davis Bay. About 700 people ran and walked the route. In this photo, just moments after the runners’ start, is a preview of the thrilling finish: runner number 3, centre, would win by only two seconds ahead of runner number 308, at the right. That winner (3) was Bernard Cheruiyot Koska, from Kenya, at a time of 1:13:45. Paul McNamara (308), from the Vancouver, finished at 1:13:47. The first Coast runner to finish was Nick Duffield, of Sechelt, at 1:23:27. A local RCMP officer finished about 45 minutes after that, but then he was running in full uniform – see page 5. Donna McMahon photo