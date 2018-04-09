Fool’s Run hits the road Sunday

The BMO Sunshine Coast April Fool’s Run presented by Coast Cable is gearing up for its 41st edition this Sunday, April 8.

Close to 700 runners, walkers and relay teams will line up on Park Road on race morning for the 21.1-km journey from Gibsons & Area Community Centre to Mission Point Park in Davis Bay. From speedy elites in the front of the pack, to fun runners and walkers enjoying the scenery, all levels of fitness are welcome.

Last minute sign-ups for the half marathon and relay will be accepted on Saturday, April 7, 10am-4:30pm at PaceSetter Athletic in Gibsons, and Sunday morning 7:45-8:45am at the Gibsons & Area Community Centre.

Upon finishing, each participant will receive a newly-designed medal for 2018. They can then enjoy hot soup, coffee and snacks all donated by local businesses. Music, race announcer, kids activity tent and fun run, awards ceremony and costume contest will all contribute to the festive atmosphere in Mission Point Park.

You don’t have to be a runner or walker to be part of the fun: a few more volunteer slots still need filling to complete the race crew. Volunteer perks include a ‘Race Crew’ t-shirt and special refreshments at the finish area. Volunteer sign up is available at www.foolsrun.com /vol / until midnight on Friday; after that, please come to packet pickup and sign up in person.

As of April 2 the event has collected more than $1,500 for the Sunshine Coast Food Bank, through participant donations while registering online. Organizers are optimistic about reaching this year’s goal of $2,018 by Sunday.

Local residents along the course are encouraged to step outside and cheer, crank up some music, play an instrument or ring some bells. Some of the more popular spectator locations are the water stations, relay exchange points, and Roberts Creek Village. Spectators can pick up noisemakers from BMO Bank of Montreal – available during package pickup and at the finish line.

Visit www.foolsrun.com for the complete race weekend schedule, volunteer sign-up, and late registration

details. Submitted