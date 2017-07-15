Foot passengers to wait in ‘time-savings’ effort

BC Ferries is looking at all kinds of measures to deliver improved on-time performance for our customers travelling on the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route.

One of the measures we’d like to try is to load passengers onto the vessel just once per sailing, after the vehicles have been loaded on the main vehicle deck at Langdale Terminal, rather than before and after as we do now. We believe we can realize time savings through this measure, and when added to the time savings from other measures we will be trying, can make a difference over the course of the day.

During the week of Wednesday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 18, foot passengers can expect to be boarded once vehicles are onboard. We will then evaluate the time-savings results and determine if this should become a permanent measure.

We recognize that this will be a change in routine for some customers. We are inviting our customers to please work with us on this, try something new, and help us explore opportunities to improve on- time performance.