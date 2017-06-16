Forum on dying featured at Chatelech

The Sunshine Coast Hospice Society is hosting a cross-cultural discussion around dying, at Chatelech Secondary in Sechelt on June 22 at 7pm.

This is a collaboration between the society and members of the shíshálh Nation as part of our community engagement program and our 30th anniversary celebrations. One of our mandates is to help people feel more comfortable with having that most challenging conversation about death and dying. At this forum we are bringing two cultures together to share and discuss what we do as a society about this most complicated topic. How do we feel? How do we care for the dying? What are our

beliefs?

We are having two speakers with different but related perspectives on death and dying. One is Dr. Doris Barwich who is the Executive Director of the BC Centre for Palliative Care. She will be focused on Compassionate Communities. The other speaker is Gene Harry. Gene is a First Nations Elder and spiritual advisor who is often invited here to perform ceremony when a Band member is dying. He will be sharing the practices he uses to help people transition at the end of life.

There will be discussion following the presentations and refreshments afterwards in the lobby. Tickets are $15, available at www.share-there.com/coasthospice. Submitted