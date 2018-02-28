Free income tax services offered

A volunteer program to prepare income taxes free of charge for low income clients is now accepting appointments.

The program, sponsored by the Canada Revenue Agency and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, has income limits of $30,000 for an individual, $40,000 for a couple, plus $2,500 for additional dependent. The program does not serve clients with employment expenses, self-employment income, rental property income, or capital gains. Interest income must be less than $1000.

You can make appointments to have the tax form prepared while you wait at:

• Sechelt Community Resource Centre, Fridays 9am-4pm, 604-229-2337

• Sechelt Home Care Office, Mondays 10am-3pm, 604-741-0726

• Sechelt Public Library, Mondays, noon-5pm, 604-885-3260

• Madeira Park Community School, Tuesdays 9am-noon, 604-741-5132

• Pender Harbour Health Centre, Wednesdays 9am-noon, 604-741-5132

• Gibsons Calvary Baptist Church, Thursdays 10am-3pm, 604-886-2611

• Gibsons Public Library, Fridays noon-5pm, 604-886-2130

You can drop off your tax information and then pick up the completed tax return at:

• Gibsons Public Library, during library hours

• Sechelt Home Care Office, weekdays 9am-4pm

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Louis Legal at (604) 886-1995.

Submitted