Free medical pot

There are a significant number of legitimate medical cannabis licence holders growing cannabis on their residential properties on the Sunshine Coast. However, there are many others abusing the licence they may or may not hold.

I have to agree with others who voice their concerns about the odour associated with cannabis cultivation. It’s not really all that pleasant in a residential community.

Our federal politicians are oblivious to odour concerns. Well, maybe they’re not oblivious but they would rather suggest the provincial and municipal governments make the regulations on this matter.

The federal Medical Marihuana Access Program (MMAR) program, now known as Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) was enacted in 2001. Our governments haven’t figured out an effective method of ensuring licence holders follow the rules. There isn’t any enforcement from my perspective.

A simple solution is to scrap the MMPR program and any exemptions from the MMAR program. Give free medical cannabis to those in need and who are low income. We already give out free drugs to those in need. Other Canadians who have the financial resources, can pay the going rate.

Everyone would be happy as there would be no need to grow cannabis on any residential property.

Odour problem solved.

Richard Austin,

Halfmoon Bay