Future of recycling depots unclear

The site of Gibsons Recycling on Venture Way is slated for partial redevelopment, but the recycling depot will remain open on the west side of the lot until at least November, 2019.

Members of the Town’s Advisory Planning Commission (APC) got a first look at the proposed industrial development for 1018 Venture Way at their April 20 meeting. Developer Julian Burtnick attended to answer questions.

The development permit application is for two buildings on the east side of the lot, each containing four industrial units. The site plan will match up with a proposed development at neighbouring lot 13, also owned by Burtnick, which is to be a mix of residential and commercial/ light industrial uses.

“Our goal is to create commonality through both developments so that it’s consistent and creates a nice environment,” said Burtnick.

APC members were very pleased with the proposed design, which has mullioned windows, sloped roofs, and three roof elevations.

APC member and architect Scott Davis said he thought it was an excellent design. “I think you’re raising the bar in Gibsons. Thank you. ”

Gibsons Recycling has a lease on the west half of the property until November 2019, which is when their recycling contract with the Sunshine Coast Regional District ends. The future of the depot is uncertain since SCRD directors voted on March 8 to start curbside recycling collection in areas D, E and F (currently serviced by the depot) in 2019.

However, at the April 19 meeting of the SCRD’s infrastructure services committee, manager of solid waste services, Robyn Cooper, stated that not all materials can be picked up at the curbside, so depot collection will still be required for glass, film and foam.

“In terms of long-term impacts to the depots, we’ve had ongoing discussions with our depot operators and we will continue to do so as information comes in and our programs and services evolve,” said Cooper.

Recycle BC, which regulates and subsidizes recycling for residential packaging and paper products, is in the middle of a public consultation process over proposed changes to its services. It is not clear whether SCRD rural areas will be eligible for subsidies as their documentation specifies only “incorporated municipalities.” Chief Administrative Officer Janette Loveys stated that the SCRD is “seeking clarity” on the question.

In her April 26 report to the SCRD board, Loveys notes: “A joint meeting with all three depots owners is planned for May.” The depots are operated by GRIPS in Pender Harbour, Salish Soils in Sechelt, and Gibsons Recycling in Gibsons. All three contracts are due for renewal in November 2019.

