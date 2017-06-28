George Hotel complex advances at Gibsons council

Two legal agreements related to the George Hotel and Residences development were approved by Gibsons council on June 20 with little discussion.

The first was a Hotel Use Covenant that requires the developer to build a full service hotel of at least 100 rooms as part of the development, and take “all reasonable commercial steps” to keep the hotel open. The covenant also prohibits the stratification of individual rooms or suites – something which was done extensively in Whistler, and results in hotels being taxed as residences rather than commercial properties.

Whether the covenant is enforceable is not clear. Councillor Jeremy Valeriote asked about the precedent for this type of agreement, stating: “I’m just wondering whether there is a test case for this in BC, whether it has been tested or whether we’re breaking some new ground.”

Director of Planning, Andre Boel, responded that he was not sure whether any other municipality had made an agreement like it.

“The non-stratification provision is not an unusual mechanism,” he said. “We haven’t looked at hotel use covenants elsewhere per se. We asked the lawyers to specifically look at this site and our zoning bylaw and [they] came up with this solution.”

Council also gave first, second and third readings to a road closure bylaw for Winn Road between Gower Point Road and the waterfront. The existing road will be replaced with a public plaza that connects through to a new waterfront pedestrian walkway.

The road closure agreement included terms for selling an “airspace parcel” in the parkade underneath the plaza to the developer. The value of the air space parcel was set at $61,600 by an independent appraiser.

Boel noted that under the terms of the Community Charter, the Town must give public notification of the disposal of Town owned lands. Public input on the proposed road closure will be invited at the next Council meeting, which has been rescheduled from July 4 to July 11.

