Gibsons Butcher wins business award

Meat merchants Adam and Shannon Vanderwoerd pose in their shop, The Gibsons Butcher, winner of a Small Business BC award. At a Vancouver banquet Feb. 23, the Vanderwoerds picked up the “Premier’s People’s Choice” award, which comes with $1,500 and an all-access pass to programs and advice from Small Business BC. The citation read: “They pride themselves in offering friendly, personalized service where custom cuts and requests are always welcome.” Said Adam: “If you enjoy what you’re doing and you believe in it, it makes it easy.” This award is decided by online voting that ended Nov. 30. Which means the couple – both of whom were raised on the Coast – were already winners in December when this picture was taken, but they didn’t know it then. Donna McMahon photo