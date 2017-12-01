Gibsons hires new finance director

The Town of Gibsons has announced that Dave Douglas has joined its staff as the director of finance. He will replace Ian Poole, who is retiring on Dec. 19, after 25 years with the Town.

Douglas, who grew up in Gibsons, is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He has worked with municipal governments for more than 17 years, including Powell River, and, most recently, as manager of finance in Ucluelet.

Initially, Dave will commute to his job from Port Alberni, before moving his family to the Sunshine Coast at the end of the school year.

Ian Poole will continue to reside in Gibsons, where he has lived for the past 25 years.

Submitted