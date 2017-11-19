Gibsons planner moving on

Andre Boel, the Town of Gibsons director of planning, has announced his resignation after accepting a new position as general manager of development services at the City of Port Moody. The move will bring Andre closer to his spouse, who lives in the Vancouver area.

“On behalf of Council, I want to thank Andre for his professional guidance during a time when the Town has experienced some of its most complex development proposals and projects,” said Town of Gibsons Mayor, Wayne Rowe.

Andre joined the Town of Gibsons as its director of planning in March 2013. His last day in that role will be on Nov. 30.

Submitted