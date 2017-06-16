Gibsons pool finally to get new hot tub

Gibsons pool users who have been without their hot tub for a year and a half may look forward to a new tub this fall, if repairs are completed as scheduled during the summer pool closure (July 28 to Sept. 5).

On June 8, the SCRD board voted on to award a contract to Alfred Horie Construction Ltd. for hot tub repairs to a maximum cost of $290,000.

The old hot tub, installed in 1992, was closed in the fall of 2015 after a maintenance inspection determined that it was deteriorating and un-repairable. Replacement of the tub was complicated by the fact that the old tub’s location and clearances did not meet provincial Pool Operation Guidelines, requiring costly alterations to the facility.

In 2016, after public consultations and debate, SCRD directors gave the go-ahead for a hot tub replacement budgeted at $300,000, but they balked when the only bid for the project came in at $416,000. A public survey was then conducted to determine if taxpayers were willing to foot that bill, sparking a flurry of indignant commentary from the 518 residents who responded. While many were outraged at the price tag, Gibsons residents nonetheless strongly supported replacement of their hot tub and continued upkeep of their aquatic centre.

The SCRD currently operates five recreation facilities: three pools (in Pender Harbour, Sechelt and Gibsons) plus the Sechelt Ice Arena and the Gibsons Recreation Centre. The Sechelt Pool and Gibsons Recreation Centre both opened in 2007, and the Pender Harbour Pool was substantially renovated in 2009.

The future of the Sechelt Arena and the Gibsons Pool, which both date back to the 1970s and need repairs, is uncertain and contentious. Although the SCRD adopted a Parks and Recreation Master Plan in 2014, it does not include a long term plan for maintenance and repair of indoor recreation facilities.

In 2015 (the most recent year for which an annual report is available), the SCRD spent 34 per cent of its operating budget on recreation and cultural activities. Approximately two thirds of its $20 million capital debt was for recreation facilities.

