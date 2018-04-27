Gibsons public hearing dates clarification

The dates for two public hearings in the Town of Gibsons, as reported in The Local last week, have been reversed from the dates reported.

At its April 17 meeting, Gibsons council gave second reading to a bylaw for the Eagle View Heights development at 464 Eaglecrest Road, and a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 pm at the Gibsons Legion.

Council also gave second reading to the Gospel Rock Village amendment bylaw, for which a public hearing will take place on Wednesday, May 23 at 7pm at the Gibsons Legion.

Donna McMahon