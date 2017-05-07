Gibsons Public Market opens officially

Politicians, community leaders and supporters – 14 in all – cut the ribbon officially opening the new Gibsons Public Market on April 29. Although the Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre won’t be open until summer, the building’s meeting rooms, bistro and public market have been open for the past month. Donna McMahon photo
