Sunday, 7 May 2017
Gibsons Public Market opens officially

Posted by: The Local Weekly May 3, 2017

P 2 B public market pic 2Politicians, community leaders and supporters – 14 in all – cut the ribbon officially opening the new Gibsons Public Market on April 29. Although the Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre won’t be open until summer, the building’s meeting rooms, bistro and public market have been open for the past month.  Donna McMahon photo

