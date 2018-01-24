Gibsons shelter meeting draws full house

It was a packed house Jan. 22 at a former church in Gibsons for a public information meeting about a homeless shelter. The building, at 599 Gower Point Rd. is owned by Christ the King Church, which proposes to operate a 15-bed homeless shelter until March 31. It would be funded by BC Housing and would only be open at night. Some neighbours expressed concerns while others spoke in favour. Volunteers willing to help should email schomelesscommittee@gmail.com. Donna McMahon photos