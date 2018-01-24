Wednesday, 24 January 2018
Gibsons shelter meeting draws full house

January 24, 2018

It was a packed house Jan. 22 at a former church in Gibsons for a public information meeting about a homeless shelter.  The building, at 599 Gower Point Rd. is owned by Christ the King Church, which proposes to operate a 15-bed homeless shelter until March 31. It would be funded by BC Housing and would only be open at night. Some neighbours expressed concerns while others spoke in favour. Volunteers willing to help should email schomelesscommittee@gmail.com. Donna McMahon photos

The meeting – held in the proposed location of the homeless shelter – is addressed by Rev. Clarence Li from St. Hilda’s Anglican Church in Sechelt, which, until recently, hosted a homeless shelter on its property. Listening, on his left is Gibsons Councillor Silas White. On his right is Nick Gaskin of RainCity Housing and Gibsons Mayor Wayne Rowe.

