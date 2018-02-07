(Re “A bloated bureaucracy”, letters, the Local, Jan.25)

I never thought that I’d agree with Keith Maxwell on anything, particularly his views concerning the ongoing debate about private care. But in his previous letter to this newspaper, he stated that “staffing levels” dictate quality of care. On that, he and I agree. But I must take issue when he lumps “staffing” in with the inanimate expenses of running a business.

The human beings who become the employees of these businesses have prepared themselves to be caregivers at considerable personal expense. Government regulations dictate that those who care for our very old and our very young must have extensive training. The cost of this training continues to go up, while wages continue to go down.

Mr. Maxwell seems to think that highly trained people will flock eagerly to the proposed new private facility to work for whatever wage and benefit package that Trellis might see fit to pay. And his glib assertions that wages and benefits will be “similar” to what is offered now do not hold water.

Marilynn Green, Gibsons