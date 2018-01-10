Goldsmith-Jones: 2017 saw much accomplished

Happy New Year everyone. Here are some highlights from 2017 that we have accomplished.

Our commitment to excellence in science, infrastructure improvement, sustainability, and the protection of wild salmon and the health of our oceans is showing results:

• The Clean Water and Wastewater Fund generated $10M in federal investments in 11 new projects throughout our riding.

• The Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant garnered $700M in federal funding – the largest single capital investment in infrastructure in the region’s history.

• The Department of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coastguard lab in West Vancouver is here to stay, and will become the Pacific Science Enterprise Centre (PSEC). Many groups are newly engaged with DFO scientists, including universities, the Vancouver Aquarium and Streamkeepers, for example.

• West Vancouver School District 45 is partnering with PSEC to offer a Science Academy program for senior students next year. There is simply no initiative like this in the history of DFO, and it is a testament to our community that we are partners in creating this opportunity today and for future generations.

Nationally, highlights include:

• The Oceans Protection Plan, including a program to begin removing derelict and abandoned vessels, is particularly crucial to our riding.

• The Canada Child Benefit is having a positive impact across Canada and in our communities: 8,700 people in our riding receive CCB, helping 14,540 children with an average monthly payment of $530. Receiving this single, targeted benefit, the CCB will lift 300,000 Canadian children out of poverty. To make sure it keeps pace with the rising cost of living, we are making annual increases to the CCB starting in July 2018 – two years ahead of schedule.

As parliamentary secretary to the Minister of International Trade, I am involved in developing and promoting trade opportunities:

• CETA, the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and Europe, took effect in 2017. This is a landmark agreement, giving Canadian businesses unprecedented access to the large EU market. I have been working for two years to win support for CETA in Europe, and to promote its benefits throughout Canada.

• Recently, I led the Canadian delegation to the Association of South East Asian Nations Economic Ministers conference. I am pleased we achieved our goal – gaining their commitment to enter exploratory trade talks with Canada.

• NAFTA remains our government’s top trade priority, and we also continue to engage in discussions on the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership and to develop a measured approach toward trade with China.

To learn more about what I have been working on, please visit: www.pgoldsmithjones.liberal.ca. I welcome your comments and feedback on our government’s work. Email me: pam.goldsmith-jones@parl.gc.ca, connect with us on Facebook: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, or stop by our community office in Horseshoe Bay, 6367 Bruce Street 604-913-2660.