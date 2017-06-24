Gospel Rock developer makes rezoning application

Following the constructive conversations and feedback received from community members at a pre-application Public Open House for Gospel Rock Village (held at the Gibson’s Public Market on April 26), Greenlane Homes has submitted an application to the Town of Gibsons to rezone the property known as “Block 7” from single family residential uses (R-4) to allow for a mix of village commercial, residential and park uses.

Of particular note, the proposal calls for approximately half of the site to be set aside for parks and natural open space – with the vast majority of that area identified as “green belt” natural open space” – to be protected through a combination of covenants and third-party agreements to ensure long-term stewardship ofecosystem values.

“Our first meetings [with local community members] confirmed special concerns as related to environmental values on site… and we heard that,” said Edward Porter, Senior Urban Designer with MODUS who has submitted the application on behalf of Greenlane Homes.

The application proposes a master plan that fits within the larger vision of the Gospel Rock Neighbourhood Plan. It expands park dedication and connections, advances the development of village uses, and includes a commitment to provide market rental housing as a part of each phase of development. Submitted

