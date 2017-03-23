GPAG celebrates Canada’s 150th

The Gibsons Public Art Gallery will be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday by transforming the gallery into an Expo-style pavilion. Stewart Stinson, President of the GPAG Board, wrote a successful Canada 150 grant to support the project. “I really enjoyed Expo ’86,” says Stinson who came up with the idea to create the pavilion intended to showcase all that the Sunshine Coast offers. “It was a way to bring together the whole community in a fun event.” While still in the planning stages, the list of invited exhibitors so far includes the Squamish Nation, the Sechelt Nation, the Town of Gibsons, the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the Sunshine Coast Museum and Archives, the Sunshine Coast Wildlife Project, the Sunshine Coast Community Foundation, and Deer Crossing the Art Farm. “Participating groups and organizations will help create the exhibit narrative,” says Stinson. “We’ll be recognizing our history as a creative community, acknowledging the beauty and preciousness of our natural environment, and hope to inspire creative community collaboration.”

In addition to celebrating First Nations history and culture, the arrival of pioneers, loggers, mariners, hippies, and refugees from across Canada and the world, the exhibit will include sections on modern ecology and conservation, and feature artists and innovators. It will also, of course, include the Coast’s ties with the iconic Beachcombers television show. “For a lot of people, including tourists, but other Canadians as well, their knowledge of Canada and their introduction to our coast was through watching The Beachcombers,” says Stinson. “Those images captured during the series really contributed to Canadian culture.”

The gallery received just $2500 toward the project, and Stinson acknowledges that creating the pavilion is an ambitious proposal given the minimal funding. “We’re soliciting for more business sponsors,” says Stinson. “And there are a couple of other grants we’re applying for, but it’s definitely a low budget affair. We’re accepting that as a challenge.” Stinson hopes to hear in late March about a BC Heritage 150 grant which would allow the gallery to commission an artistic retrofit of the outside of the gallery building.

In the meantime, Stinson is forging ahead with plans for the pavilion. “This is the gallery’s way of being an open house for the community,” he says. “When you make a pot of soup, everyone brings something. We’re bringing the pot, come in and throw in the ingredients.” The Sunshine Coast Pavilion will open June 29 and run to July 30. Anyone wishing to be involved, from performers to sponsors to volunteers, should contact the gallery at: info@gpag.ca

– Anna Nobile