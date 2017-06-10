Gran Fondo will be big

Gran Fondo is Italian for “big ride”, and this year’s Sunshine Coast Gran Fondo will certainly be large, with about 275 cyclists hitting the road on June 24 between Langdale and Halfmoon Bay.

Roads are not closed during this ride so drivers are asked to pay extra attention along the route that day. Cyclists will set out at 10:15am from Langdale, and move north to Halfmoon Bay. They circle back to the finish point at Persephone Brewing by 4pm.

This is the sixth year for the local Gran Fondo, which started as a family event in 2012 and rapidly grew into a popular destination ride, drawing in cyclists from the Lower Mainland. Organizer Larry Reid estimates that about 60 of the registered riders are local and the rest are coming here for the day, many with their families. Registration was capped due to traffic and safety concerns, and another 100 people are on a waitlist.

The ride has 50km, 70km and 110km options, and although any type of bicycle is welcome, most cyclists will be on road racing bikes. Reid said that, surprisingly, the full 110km route has nearly 1,800 metres in elevation gain – about the same as biking to Whistler.

This year in order to improve safety, volunteer flaggers will be posted at three key intersections along Highway 101 – Mercer Road and Redroofs Road in Halfmoon Bay and Burton Road in Gibsons.

“It’s all happening because of the volunteer work of a great bike shop [Spin Cycles], the Sunshine Coast Cycling Club and a few of our friends,” said Reid, who also extended his thanks to Sunshine Coast motorists for their courtesy. “Participants in the past have been complimentary of the motorists on the coast during the event.”

For those who enjoy watching the colourful riders, good viewing locations include Lower Gibsons between 10:45 and 11:15am, Davis Bay between 11:30am and 1pm, and Mason Road in Sechelt between noon and 2pm. Riders from the host Sunshine Coast Cycling Club will be wearing yellow shirts with a green accent.

More information on the event, including route maps, can be found at www.gibsonsgrindgranfondo.com.

Donna McMahon