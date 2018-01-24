Grantham Hall remains in limbo

The future of Granthams Hall remains uncertain after Area F Director Ian Winn moved to defer a vote on borrowing funds to pay for the hall’s renovation at the Jan. 18 meeting of the SCRD’s infrastructure services committee.

Originally built in 1931, the hall was turned over to the SCRD in 2009 as part of the dissolution of the Granthams Landing Improvement District, which operated the hall, an artesian well and a water system serving 83 households.

The hall has been closed since March 2015, awaiting repairs which SCRD staff estimate will cost $405,000. Three SCRD applications for grants have been turned down, so staff recommended that the remaining $100,000 needed to pay for the project be raised through short term borrowing.

Winn said that the SCRD has a “duty of care” to maintain the building, and while other halls operated by the SCRD have had regular maintenance, “Granthams Hall has been neglected in prior years to the point where it had to be closed.”

Area D Director Mark Lebbell spoke against the loan, saying he views the hall as “a neighbourhood level project” and that local residents could use other nearby halls. “When you sit in this seat you have to take a broader Coastal perspective,” said Lebbell.

Area A Director Frank Mauro noted that funds to maintain other halls, such as the Egmont Community Hall and Sarah Wray Hall, have been raised by members of the community. “I look at this and I don’t see a lot of the community involvement,” said Mauro.

Although members of the public are not usually recognized during committee meetings, chair Garry Nohr accepted a request to speak from Granthams resident Jack Jory, a contractor, who stated that he had offered to rebuild the hall himself two years ago.

“I had $3 million liability payable to the regional district in place and Workers Compensation all in place to cover all of those costs and the labour was going to be for nothing,” said Jory, adding that he’d also had offers in hand for $30,000 in building materials. “And it was categorically rejected,” said Jory.

Responding on behalf of staff, Chief Administrative Officer Janette Loveys said: “It’s a very complicated situation in today’s world.” Loveys referred to a burden of due diligence required to ensure that volunteers adhered to regulations, and challenges with project management.

A visibly frustrated Director Winn expressed reluctance to shift direction. “We have spent the gas tax money already on preparing the tender documents and are ready to go out and do the project,” he said.

Winn asked Jory whether his offer was still open, and Jory responded that he would have to think it over, since he had cancelled his insurance and WCB coverage. Jory added that he didn’t understand the SCRD’s concerns about project management. “If you provided me with the plans and specifications for the job I would be the project manager…. I’ve done this before.”

Winn finally moved deferral of the borrowing motion to a future meeting. “Perhaps the other option at this point would be to let the community have another look at it.”

