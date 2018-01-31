Gravel-mine protesters picket minister’s office

A group of protestors opposed to the proposed Burnco gravel mine at McNab Creek, east of Port Mellon, demonstrated Jan. 26 at the Vancouver constituency office of George Heyman, BC minister of environment and climate change strategy. The My Sea to Sky group says it does not trust the environmental assessment process, but Heyman refused to meet with them because his staff said it could jeopardize the fairness of the assessment process. Maura Laverty photo
