On Dec. 20, police received numerous reports of Canada Post community mail boxes in Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay, and Madeira Park that had been broken into overnight by suspects who used pry tools to gain entry. It is unknown exactly how much mail was stolen, but the suspects left behind evidence that they’d ripped open parcels and envelopes.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact RCMP, reference file 2017-8369. The file is still under investigation.

Submitted by RCMP