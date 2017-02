BC Ferries has announced that a fleet-wide pricing promotion of 50-per-cent off regular passenger fares –and kids under 12 travel free – will be in effect from March 11-30. The promotional discount is applicable on adult, BC senior, student and persons with disabilities regular passenger fares.

On South Coast routes, the promotion will be in effect Monday through Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays on select sailings from March 11 – 30.

