Have your say on short-term rentals

The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) is seeking input and feedback from residents, tourism and housing sectors, community groups and organizations on short term rentals (STR).

“We have heard from the community that they want action on short term rentals and the SCRD Board has responded,” says Garry Nohr, SCRD Board Chair. “The popularity of short term rentals impacts housing affordability and can affect neighbourhood character. This public engagement is an opportunity for the community to have a say and to view all aspects of the issue.”

At the May 11 Planning and Community Development Committee Meeting, SCRD staff brought forward a two-phase short term rentals public engagement program.

“Phase one will include an online workbook-style engagement where the public can study information about the issue and then share their perspective by answering a series of questions,” says Andrew Allen, SCRD Manager of Planning and Development. “For example, what impacts are STRs having in your local community? Which areas are most suitable for this type of accommodation?” The information and feedback collected through the online STR workbook will assist the SCRD in identifying preferred approaches and options for managing short term rental accommodations in the SCRD electoral areas.

“Phase two of the program will include discussions and recommendations on the preferred option,” says Allen. A report on the recommended options is expected to come before the SCRD Board this fall.

Members of the community are encouraged to visit www.scrd.ca/STR to review the workbook and complete the online questionnaire. Feedback will be collected until August 15. Hard copies of the questionnaire can be obtained by contacting David Rafael, Senior Planner at 604-885-6804 extension 4 or by emailing planning.department@scrd.ca.

