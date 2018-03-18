Sunday, 18 March 2018
Health Minister Dix to speak in Sechelt

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 14, 2018

Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a public meeting March 19 at the Sechelt Legion, 6:30-8pm.  The event was postponed earlier this month because of a memorial service for former premier Dave Barrett.

It is a meeting of the NDP constituency association, hosted by MLA Nicholas Simons, but is open to the public.

The organization Protect Public Health Care – Sunshine Coast is planning a demonstration over Dix’s embrace of the proposed, private Trellis seniors facility to replace the public Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge care homes.  Staff

