Friday, 18 August 2017
Heron family trials

Posted by: The Local Weekly August 16, 2017

P 11 heron picThe beauty and cruelty of nature has been on display in the form of a heron family in a nest, near the Lighthouse Pub on Porpoise Bay. There were originally four chicks, but that was down to three by the time this photograph was taken Aug. 8. Since then, one of the three has apparently been pushed out of the nest by the stronger siblings.  Ian Bolden photo

