Heron pairin’ doin’ well!

This pair of Pacific Great Blue Herons were photographed April 1 in Porpoise Bay. The couple – herons are monogamous – produced two surviving baby herons last summer. They are considered a vulnerable species. Photographer Becky Wayte said they mated late last year and appear to be getting an earlier start this year, which is a concern since it means the young would be hatched at a time when eagles are still in the area. Becky Wayte photo
