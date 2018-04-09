High-end plumbing tools stolen

On the evening of March 26, thieves broke into Sechelt Plumbing at Field Road and Sunshine Coast Highway in Wilson Creek.

Thousands of dollars of tools and plumbing equipment were stolen such as sewer cameras, jack hammers and copper fittings.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-colored SUV or pickup with a canopy that entered the IGA parking lot at 9pm and exited at 11:30 pm. The vehicle was parked on the west side of the parking lot near the Shell gas station facing Field Road.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact the RCMP at 604-885-2266.

Submitted by RCMP