High tides potentially damaging

The last sequence of very high tidal prediction, Dec. 10 through 21 did not produce water levels over the sea walk in Gibsons harbour due to high barometric pressure and calm winds through this period even though exceptional levels as high as 16.7 feet were predicted.

The next sequence of predicted high tides will occur Jan. 11 through 18 with levels up to 16.4 feet, and if low barometric pressures and strong winds coincide with the timing of these high tides, some flooding or waterfront damage could be expected to occur.

There will be another sequence of high tides Feb. 8 through 15 with levels up to 15.7 feet, and again around March 10 with several tides over 15 feet.

Since my letter to Gibsons Council (as published by the Local Jan. 21, 2016) about these effects and flooding risks, I have not seen establishment of an official tide gauge and benchmarks in Gibsons Harbour, nor any standard for the safety of future waterfront construction from damage by sea level effects and the protection of public assets.

John Roper, Gibsons