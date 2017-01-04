Holiday ferry service ‘not enjoyable’

(Addressed to BC Ferries and copied to the Local)

Our Ferry Advisory Committee questioned the lack of any extra holiday sailings being added for our route and were told that with the “limited” ships available at this time of the year, that only routes 1 and 2 would receive all 135 extra sailings.

Mike Corrigan in his Christmas message states that he “hopes BC Ferries continues to be an enjoyable part of your travel experience.” We could not possibly define the service on route 3 from Dec. 26-28 as enjoyable. Peak travel use and mechanical breakdowns with only one ship guaranteed a poor outcome for ferry users. With an on-time performance of less than 60 per cent on route 3, our Coastal residents are not getting a ferry service that is reliable. The Southern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee believes that Sunshine Coast residents deserve better.

Diana Mumford,

Ferry Advisory Committee