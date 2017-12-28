Homeless man commemorated

A mother and daughter show off the new plaque Dec. 22 commemorating Harry Paul, who died sleeping out on a Gibsons bench in November, 2015. Angela Alaggia, right, is seen with her daughter Megan. Angela was an acquaintance of Harry’s, who’s death is still reverberating in the Coast’s treatment of the homeless. Harry died on a night when the homeless shelter at St. Hilda’s Anglican church in Sechelt was not yet open for the season. After his death, the provincial government provided funds to extend the shelter’s operating period. And just last week, on Dec. 20, Sechelt council approved the rezoning to allow use of the Upper Deck Guesthouse on Wharf Ave. as a temporary homeless shelter – replacing the facility at St. Hilda’s – for the next couple of years. The new shelter opened the next day, with its 20 beds fully occupied. As for “Harry Paul’s bench” outside St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church in Gibsons, Angela organized its designation; the Town of Gibsons refurbished the bench and Suncoast Lock & Trophy donated the plaque. “(Harry) is still making an impression on me,” Angela said. “He has made a big impact on the Sunshine Coast. We’re all learning by this bad experience.” Donna McMahon photo