Hordes brave freezing New Year’s waters

Several dozen Polar Bear swimmers wait for the announcement to jump in the water at 11 am Jan. 1 at Amours Beach in Gibsons. The temperature was zero at the time. Donna McMahon photo

Shocking their bodies into 2017, a group of Sunshine Coasters wade into the ocean in the annual Polar Bear Swim at Davis Bay at noon on New Year’s Day. A total of about 50 swimmers took part, entering the water in four separate groups. And just watching was bitterly cold, the official temperature of zero made chillier by a brisk wind. Gibsons’ Polar Bear Swim, see page 5. Donna McMahon photo