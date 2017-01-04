Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Breaking News
Hordes brave freezing New Year’s waters

Posted by: The Local Weekly January 4, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page Leave a comment

p-5-polar-gibsons-pic-1Several dozen Polar Bear swimmers wait for the announcement to jump in the water at 11 am Jan. 1 at Amours Beach in Gibsons. The temperature was zero at the time. Donna McMahon photo

 

 

 

p-1-polar-sechelt-picShocking their bodies into 2017, a group of Sunshine Coasters wade into the ocean in the annual Polar Bear Swim at Davis Bay at noon on New Year’s Day. A total of about 50 swimmers took part, entering the water in four separate groups. And just watching was bitterly cold, the official temperature of zero made chillier by a brisk wind. Gibsons’ Polar Bear Swim, see page 5.  Donna McMahon photo

