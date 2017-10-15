Sunday, 15 October 2017
Horseshoe Bay terminal escalator closed until Dec. 8

Posted by: The Local Weekly October 11, 2017

Please be advised BC Ferries will be improving passenger services at the Horseshoe Bay Terminal by replacing the foot passenger building departures escalator system Oct. 11 through Dec. 8.

Departures foot passengers requiring an escalator will be rerouted to the elevator for the time period.  Passengers requiring assistance are encouraged to make arrangements at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779) and should arrive 30 minutes early to allow extra time for using the elevators. BC Ferries staff will be available to provide assistance. Please follow the direction of staff to ensure safe and efficient movement through the terminal for both arrivals and departures at Horseshoe Bay.  Submitted 

