Hosting program gets boost

Grade 6-7 students at École du Pacifique in Sechelt were pleased when Philippe Bourgeois, treasurer of the Sunshine Coast Francophone Cultural Society, at left, delivered a cheque. The students are working to raise $6,000 to host students from Quebec in June; the local students will travel to Quebec in April. From the left at the back are Maaike Godfrey, Daisy Ahlsten, Geneviève Sas, Naomi Diebel, Leah Morrissey, Julia Hall, Marlo Doyon-Turner and Grant Pednaud. At the front are Cassiopé Léger, Kaliyana Denham-Rohlicek, Liam Anderson Meyer, Cooper Jones and teacher Geneviève Beaulieu. Photo submitted
