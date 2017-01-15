Hourly ferries start next week

BC Ferries reminds customers that Berth One at Langdale terminal will be temporarily closed from Jan. 19 to April 6 while marine structures are upgraded or replaced. All regular services at Berth 1 are expected to resume April 7.

For customers using the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay route, two vessels will operate on approximately hourly sailings between both terminals. Each sailing will offer approximately half the vehicle capacity of current service as they will be main-deck loads only, but there will be twice as many sailings.

As well, the public float located next to Berth 1 will be closed.

For customers using the water taxi service to Gambier and Keats islands, alternate service will be provided by Kona Winds using their Stormaway vessels, and will be temporarily relocated from Langdale terminal to the Gibsons Marina. These customers will be provided parking at the marina, as well as shuttle service between Langdale terminal and the marina to connect with certain sailings on the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay route. Submitted