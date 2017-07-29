(Re:“Employers can’t find staff”, the Local, July 13)

I refer to the excellent article by Donna McMahon where she reports on the difficulties faced by several Sunshine Coast businesses in hiring working-age people for basic services.

Paul Kamon, Executive Director of Sunshine Coast Tourism, says part of the problem is a lack of affordable housing and convenient transportation on the Sunshine Coast.

Maybe contributing to the housing problem are owners who are deliberately keeping their houses or condos vacant for development or short-term rentals. (Then there is the Soames Place complex, opposite Sunnycrest Mall, completed two years ago, seemingly devoid of activity, and we wonder what is going on there.)

So how many residences are being denied to these front line workers who feel compelled to leave the Coast because of the lack of affordable housing? How much harm is being caused to the Sunshine Coast economy by developers and speculators to feed their greed and self-interest? And what actions could improve availability of affordable housing for our community’s younger front line workers?

Thanks for reporting on this critical issue.

John Roper, Gibsons