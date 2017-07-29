(Re:“Employers can’t find staff”, the Local, July 13)
I refer to the excellent article by Donna McMahon where she reports on the difficulties faced by several Sunshine Coast businesses in hiring working-age people for basic services.
Paul Kamon, Executive Director of Sunshine Coast Tourism, says part of the problem is a lack of affordable housing and convenient transportation on the Sunshine Coast.
Maybe contributing to the housing problem are owners who are deliberately keeping their houses or condos vacant for development or short-term rentals. (Then there is the Soames Place complex, opposite Sunnycrest Mall, completed two years ago, seemingly devoid of activity, and we wonder what is going on there.)
So how many residences are being denied to these front line workers who feel compelled to leave the Coast because of the lack of affordable housing? How much harm is being caused to the Sunshine Coast economy by developers and speculators to feed their greed and self-interest? And what actions could improve availability of affordable housing for our community’s younger front line workers?
Thanks for reporting on this critical issue.
John Roper, Gibsons
Sir, I think you suffering from unclear thinking and an over eagerness to blame other people.
Before you start pointing fingers at other people perhaps you can first tell us if you have rented out all the spare spare rooms in your house? I find it an affront that when there are hard working young people who can’t find a place to live you greedily keep a whole spare bedroom just to use as storage. Now lets look at your garage, why haven’t you converted it into a lane-way home yet? How many days a week do you use your car? Please list it on a car sharing site immediately our be a social outcast.
Trying to destroyer hundreds of years of hard won private property rights seems to be a very long way to go to solve this problem.
Those “greedy” developers you are complaining about are offering to build 350 homes in Gibsons including townhouses and rental apartments. There is the same or more in Sechelt waiting for approval to be built. So…your complaining that they are not building them fast enough?
Your disparagement of Soames Place is bizarre, its like your looking a skinny hungry person and claiming “Aha! They must be hoarding food!”
If you want effect change, I recommend instead highlighting the positive things others are doing so that more people will be encouraged to do so. It will be better for your heart and soul at the same time.