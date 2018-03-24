I guess it’s an entirely rhetorical question but how long will it be before that narrow, dangerous, inadequate “highway” will be upgraded? A cynic would point to the water supply fiasco and say that the likely answer is “never”, but judging by the crash this morning, the three-km tailback from the construction at Selma Park and the huge increase in traffic over last year, we will not only be out of water but will probably starve to death as the food trucks expire on the highway to nowhere.

It took about 10 years to get the Island highway built and nobody (except me) is even talking about fixing ours. Can we at least start talking about it? We won’t get a water supply, a city centre plaza, a canal or even seniors’ facilities in my lifetime, but there is that highway…

Ken Dibnah,

Wakefield Beach