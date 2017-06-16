Inlet development project cancels summer events

Everyone at the Sechelt Sustainable Community (SSC) regrets to announce the cancellation of several of their popular community events.

In order to focus resources on the unpredictable zoning amendment process with the District of Sechelt, SSC has been forced to cut this year’s Paddling Festival, Electric Vehicle Festival, and its Urban Demonstration Garden. Financial support for the Sechelt Arts Festival (to which SSC donated $3,000 in 2015 and $5,000 in 2016), as well as participation in projects such as the Art Crawl, will also be deferred until further notice.

For almost three years, SSC has worked diligently with District of Sechelt staff and Council trying to change the current zoning from the required 18-hole golf course and 1,600 conventional housing units to a unique plan for the 420-acre sustainable community on the Porpoise Bay waterfront.

“We have experienced tremendous community support ever since we started in July 2014,” said Werner Hofstätter, interim CEO of the development project. “Unfortunately, we’re not any closer to realizing that vision than we were 36 months ago, so we need to focus on that.”

