Investigation clears forest firm, but cites regulation gap

An investigation by the Forest Practices Board of a complaint about logging near Mt. Elphinstone Park has found that BC Timber Sales met all of its obligations in developing the cutblocks, but concludes that some at-risk plant communities are not adequately protected by current legislation or policy.

The complaint was submitted by Elphinstone Logging Focus (ELF), an environmental group located in Roberts Creek. The group was concerned that logging would remove forest stands containing at-risk plant communities and threaten the representation of those plant communities in the area.

The investigation confirmed that representative examples of the “western hemlock – flat moss” plant community and the “western red cedar – sword fern” plant community were present in the two cutblocks that were logged. However, BC’s current forest practices legislation does not require protection of these plant communities from logging, even though they are recognized as at-risk by the BC Conservation Data Centre.

The report includes recommendations to the provincial government to update the list of species at risk that can be protected from logging activities, and for BC Timber Sales to take steps to improve the conservation of at-risk plant communities when planning for logging in mature forest stands. Submitted

Editor’s note:

In 2016 ELF filed a complaint with the Forest Practices Board (FPB), BC’s independent watchdog for sound forest practices, asserting that logging the “The Twist and Shout Forest” (BCTS Blk A87125) would destroy at-risk plant communities and threaten the representation of these plant communities in the area. The FPB report confirms what we had stated three years previous, that this forest offered unique conservation opportunities for preserving at-risk ecosystems. The government has until June 30, 2018 to respond to the FPB’s three recommendations for improving conservation practices, that would apply not only here, but throughout the province. The Twist and Shout Forest did not die in vain. Submitted