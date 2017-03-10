Is there other life among a trillion galaxies?

Physicist Stanley Greenspoon will address the Sunshine Coast Chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada March 10 on the subject of “Are We Alone? The Search for Extra-Solar Planets.”

His presentation will take place at 7:30pm at the Arts Centre in Sechelt.

Beginning with the achievements of Copernicus and Galileo in the 16th and 17th centuries, the Earth lost its privileged status in our Solar System. Subsequently, the Sun was found to be a rather ordinary star among the estimated 200 to 400 billion stars in our Milky Way galaxy, which itself is now known to be one of at least one trillion galaxies in the Universe. While it had long been assumed that there were planets in orbit around other stars, it was not until 1995 that an extrasolar planet orbiting a Sun-like star was confirmed to exist, the first of over 3,000 such exoplanets discovered since then.

“I will discuss, and in some cases demonstrate, the techniques used to detect exoplanets and measure their properties,” Greenspoon said. “The criteria for the presence of life on exoplanets will be discussed, as will the issues involved in our being able to gather data conclusively proving life’s existence.”

Greenspoon is a faculty emeritus at Capilano University, having retired in 2014 after having taught physics and astronomy there since 1988 and serving as chair of the Pure & Applied Sciences Division from 2006 to 2014.

Admission is free: donations gratefully accepted at the door.