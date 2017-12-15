It’s a logging company

When I think of irony, two stories come to my mind.

A beautiful marsh which had many red-wing blackbirds. Developers built a big complex with many houses and called it Redwing Estates. Naturally, in order to build, they destroyed the natural environment and by the time they had built the first house there were no red-wings in the area.

The same with a golf course called Sage Mesa. The area was full of sage trees natural to the area, so they kept the name and killed off most of the trees.

On the Sunshine Coast we have the Sunshine Coast Community Forest, that won’t listen to the community and is clear cutting the forest as quickly as possible. I am suggesting that they change their name to Sunshine Coast Timbers or S.C. Logging Company.

Jack Stein,

Gibsons