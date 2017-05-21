It’s a winner

I am just back from the News Photographers Association of Canada awards held this year in Toronto.

My image that you previously ran (the Local, March 2) has won 1st in the Picture of the Year 2016 “Pictorial” category.

The picture was taken at the Sechelt landfill, part of a long-term project to draw awareness to the dangers of single-use plastic in garbage. The plastic is a threat to the health of the eagles, but also to other animals in the area who end up consuming some of the plastics that eagles take from the dump.

Colin Horabin, Sechelt