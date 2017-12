It’s a cozy time of year as the cold weather inspires us to curl up with a warm drink and a great read. The library has lots of great new books in every format: large print, audio books, e-books and hardcovers. Come and make your holiday season great with something captivating to read.

As the New Year approaches, many of us think of new skills we want to learn. The library has many databases that offer a diverse selection of online classes and resources that you can access free of charge from home with your library card. Take a graphic design class with our GALE online courses, learn a language with Mango conversational languages, or research your family genealogy with ancestry.ca. There is a world to discover with your library card, and it’s all free.

There is also an array of ongoing programs at the library that are open for anyone and everyone to participate. Knitting a Community; Conversational Language groups in Japanese, Spanish and French; Writer’s groups; Mexican Dominoes and our monthly book club are all ready to welcome your participation.

During the holidays we are hosting a fun contest to win a bundle of new books. Come down to the library and fill out our fun and challenging literary quiz to get your name in the draw. Please note that the library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25; Tuesday, Dec. 26; and Monday, Jan. 1 for the statutory holidays.

Our library staff are always here to help you find the resources and programs you need and want. For further information on any of our services or programs, call (604) 886-2130 or check out our website www.gibsons.bc.library.coop

See you at the library.