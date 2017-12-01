It’s an emergency

A member of the Sunshine Coast Homelessness Advisory Committee, Eleonora Molnar, has started an online petition(www.change.org/p/district-of-sechelt-please-open-the-upper-deck-homeless-shelter) to ask the District of Sechelt (Mayor Milne or his designate), the SCRD, and the VCH Medical Health Officer to declare a state of emergency on homelessness and open the Upper Deck shelter location now.

I felt very strongly that the Province, local businesses and residents who want a new and improved homeless shelter in Sechelt have all come to the table. It is time for the District of Sechelt to declare a state of emergency on homelessness and approve the shelter at Upper Deck Guesthouse IMMEDIATELY. We need leadership from our local politicians to save lives.

I hope that this online petition would harness enough support to expedite the District of Sechelt approval process.

The Rev. Clarence Li,

St. Hilda’s Anglican Church, Sechelt