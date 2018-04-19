Thursday, 19 April 2018
John Horgan’s legacy?

April 18, 2018

(Addressed to Premier John Horgan and copied to the Local)

I am writing from my home near the Georgia Strait (or the Salish Sea as we call it now) to encourage you to stay the course on saying no to the Kinder Morgan pipeline. I can tell the pressure is intense and will get more intense. But this could be the most important thing you do as premier. You have noticed how Dave Barrett is praised for bringing in the Agricultural Land Reserve saving farmland? This is your chance to save the part of the ocean we have here.

Jane Covernton, Roberts Creek

