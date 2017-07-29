Langdale ferry parking to be expanded

Relief is in sight for ferry foot passengers who have been caught with nowhere to park because the long-term parking lot at Langdale has been filling up.

Area E Alternate Director Laurella Hay raised the issue at the SCRD transportation committee meeting on July 20. Hay said: “Twice in a week we went to get the ferry as foot passengers because the ferry was overloaded, to find out that there’s no parking down there.”

“I don’t mind going as a foot passenger, but there has to be adequate parking,” said Hay. She pointed out that a lot of residents don’t live close to a bus route, and seniors can’t hike a long distance.

Terminal manager Robert Edwards told the committee that BC Ferries is planning to add parking stalls around the perimeter of the upper overload lot. “We looked at it and we think we can make 50 extra spots quite easily,” said Edwards. “That area will be utilized for the rest of July and August for sure.”

He added that BCF has hired a full time parking liaison for the rest of the summer to direct people into extra spots along the edge of the lot, and to the new overflow parking. Edwards also noted that the terminal expansion plan includes 70-100 new parking spots, although that is still several years away.

Area F Director Ian Winn said that the parking situation has been difficult for island residents who buy a monthly pass. If they take their car out to run errands on the Coast, they risk getting caught without a place to park when they return to the lot. Monthly pass holders do not have reserved spots.

The bad news is that BC Ferries is looking at hiking parking rates at Langdale, although not as high as Horseshoe Bay. At present it costs $2.25 to park at Langdale for 16 hours or $4.50 for 24 hours. (Horseshoe Bay rates are roughly four times higher: $10 for 6 hours, $14 for 12 hours or $16 for 24 hours.) Donna McMahon