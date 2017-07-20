Last to load experiment draws gripes

Foot passengers were the last to load in a week-long (July 12-18) experiment by BC Ferries at Langdale. They wanted to see if they could save time by boarding all foot passengers after the vehicles, instead of the regular method of boarding foot passengers, then cars and then foot passengers again. At press time we did not know what the results were, but it was clear that foot passengers did not like it. There were verbal complaints to ferry officers. And there were letters to the editor. Donna McMahon photo
